Midwife cautions women against self-medication  

Mrs Mavis Adu-Manu, a midwife at the Sunyani Anglican Health Center at the weekend advised women to desist from self-medication.

She said self-medication remained not only harmful but worsened the conditions of sick people and asked them to also visit accredited health facilities anytime they fall sick.

Mrs Adu-Manu gave the advice when she interacted with some widows, single mothers, aged women, and some Persons with Disabilities at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality on the side-lines of a get-together party to mark the Mothers' Day celebration.

G2 Foundation, a non-government organisation working to improve the socio-economic rights, freedom, health, and general well-being of vulnerable people in society organised the party to socialize and to sensitize the participants in health and safety.

Including children, the participants were provided with a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, food, and some pastries.

Mrs Adu-Menu reiterated the importance for women to check their blood pressure, diabetes, and sugar levels regularly and to protect themselves against non-communicable diseases and cautioned them against unhealthy lifestyles such as alcoholism and drug abuse that could lead to needless deaths.

Madam Serah Kahuri, a partner of the G2 Foundation from Kenya advised women, particularly single mothers to maintain a positive mindset and develop problem-solving skills and build strong social support systems.

They must also learn to be flexible, and open-minded and share their problems with others.

Ms. Gifty Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer of the G2 Foundation, later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the foundation also focused on instilling hope in widows and single mothers.

“These are times where they need our support and we must try our best to bring smiles on their faces so that they would feel part of society,” she stated.

Ms. Nyarko said she was worried that due to their predicaments, some widows had turned into alcoholics and called on everybody to support and help provide them with their basic needs.

GNA

