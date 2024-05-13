ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

For Africa to develop, we must all coalesce around an "African agenda" — Dr Amin Adam

Headlines Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam today stressed the importance of African countries uniting behind a shared vision for development.

In his address at the opening of the 3i Africa Summit in Accra on Monday, May 13, Dr. Adam said such an agenda would have to focus on three key pillars.

These, the ministers outline as capital, investments in digital infrastructure, and regional fintech hubs.

He said this agenda requires "concerted efforts and strategic alliances among various stakeholders, including governments, regulatory bodies, financial institutions, technology firms and civil society organisations."

Dr. Adam emphasised the need to "transcend national boundaries and forge strategic partnerships spanning sectors, industries, and jurisdictions to make meaningful progress."

Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provide an ideal framework for such a unified, cross-border approach, the minister said.

The Finance Minister stressed that the true measure of success for financial technology solutions in Africa is not only financial metrics but also "by its ability to work within a framework that maximises technology's contribution to inclusive growth and development."

The 3i Africa Summit is convening influential figures from various sectors in Africa, such as finance, investment, policy and regulation, and digital technology, for a three-day conference.

The event will feature the participation of three Heads of State and ten Central Bank Governors from both African and international institutions.

Among the notable attendees are Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and John Rwangombwa, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda.

The summit will host over 150 CEOs and senior executives from fintech companies and financial institutions worldwide.

Noteworthy individuals include Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech; Dr. Patrich Saidu Contech, CEO of Africa Fintech Network; Saurav Bhattacharya, CEO of Proxtera; Conrad Kraft, Strategic Advisor of DigitalEuro Association and Co-Founder and CFO of Tradelite Solutions; Mariame MacIntosh Robinson, President of Qenta Inc.; and Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at MAS.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC wont understand – Sammi Awuku NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

1 hour ago

Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491 Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491

2 hours ago

Come for your 5, 10, 20 Ghana cedis before I curse you; I no more take such offerings— Bishop Obinim to congregants Come for your 5, 10, 20 Ghana cedis before I curse you; I no more take such offe...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo left and Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman Kumasi airport: Let’s examine Akufo-Addo’s head; he’s suffering from mental heal...

3 hours ago

Mahama eliminated schools under trees but therere 5,000 of them under Akufo-Addos regime —Clement Apaak Mahama eliminated schools under trees but there’re 5,000 of them under Akufo-Add...

3 hours ago

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt AstraZeneca Vaccine Withdrawal: I'm angry; be concerned about the health of Ghan...

3 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Our focus should be on restoring the environment from galamsey — Otumfuo

4 hours ago

Beatrice Annan, NDC communicator You cannot be trusted with the future if you are a present failure — Beatrice An...

4 hours ago

MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruitment MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruit...

4 hours ago

Economist Prof. Godfred Bokpin Cedi will continue to depreciate due to the relative strength of the economy – P...

Just in....
body-container-line