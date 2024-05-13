For Africa to develop, we must all coalesce around an "African agenda" — Dr Amin Adam

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam today stressed the importance of African countries uniting behind a shared vision for development.

In his address at the opening of the 3i Africa Summit in Accra on Monday, May 13, Dr. Adam said such an agenda would have to focus on three key pillars.

These, the ministers outline as capital, investments in digital infrastructure, and regional fintech hubs.

He said this agenda requires "concerted efforts and strategic alliances among various stakeholders, including governments, regulatory bodies, financial institutions, technology firms and civil society organisations."

Dr. Adam emphasised the need to "transcend national boundaries and forge strategic partnerships spanning sectors, industries, and jurisdictions to make meaningful progress."

Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provide an ideal framework for such a unified, cross-border approach, the minister said.

The Finance Minister stressed that the true measure of success for financial technology solutions in Africa is not only financial metrics but also "by its ability to work within a framework that maximises technology's contribution to inclusive growth and development."

The 3i Africa Summit is convening influential figures from various sectors in Africa, such as finance, investment, policy and regulation, and digital technology, for a three-day conference.

The event will feature the participation of three Heads of State and ten Central Bank Governors from both African and international institutions.

Among the notable attendees are Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and John Rwangombwa, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda.

The summit will host over 150 CEOs and senior executives from fintech companies and financial institutions worldwide.

Noteworthy individuals include Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech; Dr. Patrich Saidu Contech, CEO of Africa Fintech Network; Saurav Bhattacharya, CEO of Proxtera; Conrad Kraft, Strategic Advisor of DigitalEuro Association and Co-Founder and CFO of Tradelite Solutions; Mariame MacIntosh Robinson, President of Qenta Inc.; and Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at MAS.