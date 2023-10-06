06.10.2023 LISTEN

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has encouraged the youth of the area to actively engage in national discourses.

Speaking to various Asafo groups at the Asogli Palace in Ho-Bankoe on Wednesday, Togbe Afede stressed the importance of the Asogli youth participating in the national decision-making process.

He admonishes them against being passive observers.

"We are an integral part of the country, and it is only proper for us to be part of the national decision-making process and not mere spectators," he stated.

He said this as part of the activities commemorating his 20th Coronation Day, coinciding with this year's Te Za (yam festival) celebrations.

After the Asafo groups showcased their battlefield skills in a procession through the streets of the regional capital, Togbe Afede addressed them.

He emphasized that the involvement of Asogli youth in national politics would help ensure that the Asogli State received its fair share of the national cake.

Togbe Afede encouraged the youth to pursue ministerial and parliamentary positions with utmost dedication and seriousness when entering politics.

He also highlighted some significant developments for the Asogli State, including the upcoming inauguration of the Aviation Academy in Ho.

Additionally, he announced plans by the Asogli traditional authorities to secure land for a large-scale rice project covering over 23,000 acres.

Togbe Afede underscored the need for unity among the people to ensure the success of the various ventures and called on landowners to willingly contribute land to support feasible development projects in the area.

He stated that such projects, providing employment for the youth, would reduce social vices.

“Once there are projects providing jobs for the youth there would be no need for them to embark on perilous trips to Libya or beyond the Mediterranean in the false hope of finding jobs,” he stated.