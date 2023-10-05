Anglogold Ashanti cuts sod for construction of health centre to serve Dokyiwa/binsere communities in Obuasi

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has commenced the construction of an ultra-modern health centre for the Dokyiwa/Binsere communities in the Obuasi Municipality.

The Centre, which is estimated to cost over GHS 2.4 million, falls under the health pillar of the Obuasi Mine’s 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan and contributes to fulfilling an intermediate goal to improve accessibility to quality health services of its host communities.

Through this initiative, AngloGold Ashanti aims to enhance the overall well-being of community members by providing a conducive environment to facilitate the delivery of health care; improve patient/healthcare care service providers relationship; reduce commuting distance of community members to access health facilities in the Central Business District, while providing matching health infrastructure that delivers the necessary public health services within host communities.

When completed, the health centre will be equipped with modern medical equipment and staffed with highly skilled healthcare professionals to deliver efficient heath and patient care. It will cater to a wide range of medical services, including general medical consultations, ante-natal and post-natal, a dispensary, inpatient care and a laboratory facility.

According to the Senior Manager, Sustainability, Emmanuel Baidoo who spoke to the media after the sod-cutting ceremony said the company was pleased to be undertaking such an important project which will shape the future of healthcare in Dokyiwa and Binsere communities.

He said the company arrived at the decision to build the health facility there after series of interactions with stakeholders in the health sector. "After engaging our stakeholders, it became evidently clear that the people of Binsere and Dokyiwa will need a befitting health facility to provide quality healthcare at their doorsteps."

The initiative as affirmed by Mr. Baidoo is part of AGA's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan’s Health pillar, reflecting on their steadfast commitment to fostering social progress and demonstrating the commitment and support to ensuring AGA's host communities have access to quality healthcare services, which is an essential part of responsible mining.

"By investing in healthcare infrastructure, AngloGold Ashanti seeks to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of the communities in which we operate, which promotes sustainable development," added Mr. Baidoo.

Martin Sarfo Osei, the Obuasi Municipal Director of Health Services said the project will further boost health care delivery in Obuasi. He said when completed, the project will be one of a kind in the Municipality.

"Judging from the architectural design and the equipment AGA has lined up to furnish the facility, I have no doubt that this will be one of the best health facilities you can find here," he stated.

He lauded AngloGold Ashanti for making quality healthcare delivery their priority adding that health workers are further motivated to provide quality healthcare delivery to people who will patronize the facility when completed.

The Municipal Works Engineer David Agyei who represented the Municipal Chief Executive praised AngloGold Ashanti for supporting the development agenda of the Municipality.

The health center which is to be undertaken by Crisspan Company Limited, an Obuasi-based construction firm is expected to be completed in six month's time.