Happy Father's Day: Work not for the applause but, to fulfill God's divine purpose - DC Kwame Kwakye

Fatherhood advocate and broadcast journalist, DC Kwame Kwakye, recently emphasized the irreplaceable role of fathers and their God-given responsibilities in sustaining humanity.

Highlighting the divine nature of these responsibilities, he encouraged fathers to fulfill their roles diligently, regardless of societal recognition. Kwakye made these remarks on Sunday, June 16, 2024, during a panel discussion on ATL FM with Kofi Kunadu, examining 'The Role of Fathers in a Family Setting.'

Responding to the lack of attention given to Father's Day celebrations, Kwakye noted that traditionally, child nurturing has been viewed as a woman's role throughout the evolutionary development of the family. He explained that patriarchal roles often prevent fathers from bonding with their children from birth, as they focus on providing for the family. "Bonding with kids should start from day one and must continue," he emphasized. "Most fathers don't build bonds with their children when they're young, which affects their relationship as the kids grow older."

Kwakye also pointed out that many men spend time with their concubines, watching football, visiting friends, or organizing social gatherings instead of bonding with their children. "When this happens, children grow up being closer to their mothers, leading to the low patronage of Father's Day," he stated.

While acknowledging that some fathers have been irresponsible, Kwakye argued that fathers have significantly contributed to shaping society through their guidance and support to their families. He distinguished between father involvement, father presence and father absence. Father involvement, he explained, is the deliberate participation of fathers in the holistic development of their children. Such fathers are close, warm, sensitive, friendly, supportive, affectionate, nurturing, encouraging, comforting, and accepting. This involvement has positive effects on children from before birth. In contrast, father presence simply means being there, and father absence refers to fathers who no longer live with their children or provide any parental investment.

Kwakye stressed the importance of father involvement in changing the narrative on Father's Day. He observed that some men are increasingly taking their children to post-natal clinics, schools, outdoor activities, church, and other events, which he believes will change how fathers are perceived in the future.

In a busy day of Father's Day activities, Kwakye also spoke to AJ of Kastle 90.3 FM, Steven Mensah of GBC Radio Central's Sunday PM Jam, and ATL FM 100.5. In his concluding remarks, he likened fathers to soldiers who die on the battlefield without recognition. He urged all fathers to fulfill their duties to the best of their abilities, guided by the biblical injunction: "Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever" (Timothy 5:8). "Fathers must do their part not for the applause but to perform their divine function in perpetuating God's plan for the family," he stressed.