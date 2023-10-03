Modern Ghana logo
We have become too timid as a people; we must not allow the rot at BoG – Duncan Amoah

The Executive Director for Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah has opined that government is taking advantage of the quietness of the Ghanaian people to engage in rot.

Mr. Amoah on Tuesday, October 3, joined over a thousand Ghanaians who stormed the streets of Accra for the #OccupyBoG protest organised by the Minority in Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Duncan Amoah said Ghanaians must rise up against the rot going on at the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

He said it is shocking that the Central Bank could incur over GHS60 billion losses in 2022 when the country’s petroleum importation bill stood at 48 billion in the same year.

He explained that BoG could have provided fuel for every Ghanaian from January to December without any citizen paying a pesewa.

“We have become too timid as a people, we have become too quiet and it looks as though they want to take advantage of our quietness to get away with murder. It is inconceivable that as a country that the entire year our petroleum importation bill stood at 48 billion with all the taxes and everything we had done.

“You wake up and somebody says we have chopped over 60 billion something that could have provided fuel for every Ghanaian from January to December without paying a pesewa. It is what a few people have collected and have chopped,” Duncan Amoah bemoaned.

He continued, “So we are here to ask the Bank of Ghana the same questions our fellow Ghanaians are asking. We cannot understand the sort of rot going on is allowed to go on. Wherever they have taken the 60 billion they should return the money.”

The #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday had leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), representatives of several civil society organisations, market women, actors, and people from all walks of life taking part in the demonstration.

The message among others is that BoG Governor Dr. Ernest Addison must vacate his role.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

