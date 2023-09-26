My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself from Alan’s resignation

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, has distanced herself from the decision taken by failed New Patriotic Party (NPP), presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to run as an independent candidate.

Abena Osei-Asare, one of the supporters of Mr Kyerematen acknowledged the personal and professional relationship she has with him but emphasized that her “dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, and rooted” in their shared values.

In a press statement, the Deputy Finance Minister said, “First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.”

“My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.”

The Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso, Davies Ansah Opoku, has also severed ties with Mr Kyerematen.

Read below Abena Osei-Asare’s post

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 25, 2023

I find it necessary to address the recent decision of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in 2024.

First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.

My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.

Let us look forward to the future, keeping the best interests of our party and our beloved Ghana at heart.

With determination and unity, we can continue to work towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

Best regards,

ABENA OSEI-ASARE (MP) DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER

