ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself from Alan’s resignation

Headlines My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself from Alans resignation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, has distanced herself from the decision taken by failed New Patriotic Party (NPP), presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to run as an independent candidate.

Abena Osei-Asare, one of the supporters of Mr Kyerematen acknowledged the personal and professional relationship she has with him but emphasized that her “dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, and rooted” in their shared values.

In a press statement, the Deputy Finance Minister said, “First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.”

“My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.”

The Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso, Davies Ansah Opoku, has also severed ties with Mr Kyerematen.

Read below Abena Osei-Asare’s post

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 25, 2023
I find it necessary to address the recent decision of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in 2024.

First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Hon. Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice.

My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana. The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.

Let us look forward to the future, keeping the best interests of our party and our beloved Ghana at heart.

With determination and unity, we can continue to work towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

Best regards,
ABENA OSEI-ASARE (MP) DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Theres absolutely no justification for arrest of protesters – NCCE #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: There’s absolutely no justification for arrest of prot...

1 hour ago

OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Dampare must apologise to Ghanaians — Ransford Gyampo #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Dampare must apologise to Ghanaians — Ransford Gyampo

1 hour ago

2024 polls: Alan will be forgotten during heated campaign period – Paul Adom-Otchere 2024 polls: Alan will be forgotten during heated campaign period – Paul Adom-Otc...

1 hour ago

My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself from Alans resignation My dedication to NPP deep-seated, rooted — Abena Osei-Asare distances herself f...

1 hour ago

Timing of Alans resignation wrong, he should've left when he realised the rot going on in the party – Nyaho-Tamakloe Timing of Alan’s resignation wrong, he should've left when he realised the rot g...

1 hour ago

Davis Ansah Opoku abandons Alan, sticks with NPP despite previous campaign support Davis Ansah Opoku abandons Alan, sticks with NPP despite previous campaign suppo...

3 hours ago

You participated in creating NPP's mess, you're same value with Bawumia — Sammy Gyamfi criticizes Alan's independent candidacy You participated in creating NPP's mess, you're same value with Bawumia — Sammy ...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: 'I will also be president for NDC' — Alan Kyerematen pledges unity Election 2024: 'I will also be president for NDC' — Alan Kyerematen pledges unit...

4 hours ago

Assorko Chief angry over exclusion from committee probing Anto-Aboso quarry explosion Assorko Chief angry over exclusion from committee probing Anto-Aboso quarry expl...

4 hours ago

My supporters are treated with disdain in NPP – Alan Kyerematen My supporters are treated with disdain in NPP – Alan Kyerematen

Just in....
body-container-line