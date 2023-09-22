Parts of Accra flooded after Friday’s heavy rain

Parts of the Greater Accra Region have been flooded following heavy downpours on Friday, September 22.

After a caution from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), the rain started in the afternoon and lasted for hours.

Speaking to Onua FM in an interview, Raphael Osei Boakye, a duty forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency early today said rains should be expected in the afternoon.

“We are expecting a rainstorm this afternoon over Accra, the Central and Western regions.

“Let’s say between 12 and 2 pm…it should be here so if we can keep the public informed earlier,” Raphael Osei Boakye said.

Spintex Road and other parts of the Greater Accra Region have been flooded.

On Spintex road, some vehicles were forced to park due to their inability to move in the flood.