18.09.2023 Crime & Punishment

A/R: 18-year-old girl raped to death by unknown assailants at Anwiankwata

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
An 18-year-old girl has allegedly been raped to death by unknown assailants at Anwiankwata in the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of the young girl who was only identified as Abena Georgina was found in an uncompleted building near the house of the deceased.

Some residents who thronged to the scene said the deceased was stripped with blood oozing from her nose.

The Assembly Member for the area, Hon Frank Awuah in an exclusive interview with this reporter said they suspect the sad incident to have occurred on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

According to him, videos and pictures from the scene show the girl was raped before her murder.

"The deceased was half naked when her body was found in the uncompleted building close to her home. Some residents in the area suspect she was raped, killed at a different location but was dumped in the building.

"I side with my people on their suspicions because I also believe the young woman was raped and killed by some unidentified assailants," he said.

The Assembly Member revealed that the body has since been deposited at the morgue of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

