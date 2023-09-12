[VIDEO]: Kwesi Pratt, Charles Owusu clash on Peace FM over Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt and former Forestry Commission worker Charles Owusu engaged in a heated debate over the decision by Alan Kyerematen to withdraw from the party's presidential contest.

During a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show on Friday, the discussion quickly escalated into a heated exchange as Charles Owusu, a staunch supporter of Alan Kyerematen, expressed his disappointment over Alan's sudden withdrawal.

Mr Owusu stated, "I'm disappointed...Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen must apologize to his followers...This is the first thing he must do because he is a leader and people have suffered because of him."

When it was Kwesi Pratt's turn to share his perspective, he offered advice to Alan Kyerematen, suggesting that not all of his followers who sang praises necessarily supported him for the right reasons.

Pratt argued, "not every person who follows you singing hosanna likes you or accepts your message. The lot of people following you, singing hosanna and hailing you are doing so for their selfish interest; not because they love you."

However, what started as a civil discussion took another turn when Charles Owusu interjected during Kwesi Pratt's comments.

Mr Pratt had been asserting that some of Alan's supporters weren't even members of the New Patriotic Party which Mr Owusu quickly reacted, "I am one of them."

This retort from Charles Owusu triggered a sharp reaction from Kwesi Pratt, who responded, "It's your business."

Tempers flared as Charles Owusu refused to accept Pratt's defensive tone.

Mr Owusu inquired, "Is it wrong for me to say this? I said of course, I am a part of it. What are you saying? Are we fighting?"

Kwesi Pratt's frustration grew, saying, "Charles, I'm not going to tolerate this."

It took the intervention of the show's host, Nana Yaw Kesseh, to mediate and restore order on the program.

Watch video below:

