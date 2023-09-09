ASA Savings and Loans Cyanide BC organises free health screening for Tarkwa communities

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has organized a free health screening for all communities at Tarkwa Market Circle in the Western Region.

The free health screening exercise was organised by the Cyanide Business Center on behalf of the Savings and Loans company.

During the exercise, over 150 people were screened for malaria, hepatitis B test, blood pressure, diabetes, general medical and eye screening for all.

Through the exercise, ASA Savings and Loans Limited also distributed free medicine and medicated mosquito nets to all persons who participated in the screening.

According to Dr. Gifty Antwi who is the Head of the Medical Team of Pentecost Hospital, the most occurring diseases after the screening were Malaria and Blood Pressure.

Those customers who were diagnosed with such problems especially High Blood Pressure were counselled on the disease and what they could do to stop or minimize its effect.

They were counselled to cut down on eating too much sugar, salt, and drinking alcohol. They were told to exercise, eat a good diet, consume plenty of water, and also have enough rest.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media personnel present thanked ASA Savings and Loans for the great initiative and said it has helped them know the health issues bothering them.

Speaking during the event, the Area Manager of the ASA Savings and Loans, Mr. Md Nasimul Islam said, there was a need for this Health Screening as it forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities.

According to him, the medical screening is organized to keep customers healthy and fit.

“If people's health is not good they cannot do any work. Their daily income is cut off then they will face poverty. Therefore all the organizations should help with the medical treatment for rural people,” he said.

As a company, Mr Md. Nasimul Islam said it has always been the priority of ASA Savings and Loans to meet the needs of their stakeholders through CSR to foster developmental change and living standards.

The Branch Manager of Cyanide Business Center, Madam Charity Afi Borbi also gave her view that health screening is essential for needy people and greater support is required from the private sector.

She added that the gesture is to help the needy as has been done by the company in the past.

She urged the private sector to make a conscious effort to meet the needs rather than the wants of their stakeholders through CSR. She emphasized that there are more things the company has planned to do as CSR.