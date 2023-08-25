ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tragic: Man killed by speeding car on Circle-Kaneshie road

Social News Tragic: Man killed by speeding car on Circle-Kaneshie road
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a tragic incident on the Circle-Kaneshie stretch of Accra, a man lost his life after being struck by a speeding white Lexus saloon car opposite the Accra Digital Center.

825202323605-1h830o4aau-825202321231-whatsapp-image-2023-08-25-at-074944.jpeg

The victim believed to be mentally challenged, met his unfortunate fate as the car, descending from the second tier of the interchange, collided with him.

825202323605-uypctgfsrm-825202321231-whatsapp-image-2023-08-25-at-074939.jpeg

Eyewitnesses say the incident happened “suddenly” around 7:30 am on Friday morning.

825202323606-j4eq276ggb-825202321231-whatsapp-image-2023-08-25-at-074941.jpeg

The driver of the vehicle, which conspicuously lacked a registration number, was promptly transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, the police swiftly responded, conveying the victim’s body to the morgue.

-citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Man grabbed over adulterated sugar
25.08.2023 | Social News
Two-weeks old baby rescued from Achimota Forest
25.08.2023 | Social News
'Those whose duty it is to check, arrest trans-border haulage truckers disappointing this nation’ – Roads Minister
25.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Tragic: Man killed by speeding car on Circle-Kaneshie road Tragic: Man killed by speeding car on Circle-Kaneshie road

2 hours ago

Economist Dr. Kwame Pianim Dr. Addison’s resignation as BoG Governor doesn’t solve any problem – Kwame Pian...

4 hours ago

Stop doing NPP, NDC things in Parliament; pass equity laws — Former AGI President charges MPs Stop doing NPP, NDC things in Parliament; pass equity laws — Former AGI Presiden...

4 hours ago

Small scale miner who promised 9-year-old girl GHS20 after defiling her jailed 12 years Small scale miner who promised 9-year-old girl GHS20 after defiling her jailed 1...

4 hours ago

Ghanas success story under IMF programe has become the toast of the world – Sammi Awuku Ghana’s success story under IMF programe has become the toast of the world – Sam...

4 hours ago

Search party uncovers decomposing body of five-year old boy in Sunyani Search party uncovers decomposing body of five-year old boy in Sunyani

4 hours ago

Leaked IGP audio: Bugri Naabu swerves committees first sitting Leaked IGP audio: Bugri Naabu swerves committee’s first sitting

4 hours ago

CR: Military men, Immigration Officer allegedly assault football spectators in Kasoa C/R: Military men, Immigration Officer allegedly assault football spectators in ...

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Show me love – Afriyie Akoto 'beg' delegates NPP flagbearer race: Show me love – Afriyie Akoto 'beg' delegates

6 hours ago

In one of Prigozhin's last appearances on camera he said he was speaking from Africa. By HANDOUT TELEGRAM razgruzkavagneraAFPFile Wagner model will remain in Africa after Prigozhin's death

Just in....
body-container-line