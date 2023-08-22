22.08.2023 LISTEN

In reaction to a recent United Nations report revealing that Ghanaians paid an estimated GH¢5 billion in bribes to public officials during the year 2021, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, has weighed in, expressing his perspective on corruption and its elimination in Ghana.

The UN report shed light on the alarming trend of bribery in various sectors, including health, education, security, and justice delivery.

The report's findings highlighted a concerning reality that Ghanaians are resorting to bribes in order to gain access to essential public services.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko shared his opinion on the report during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

In his comments, he acknowledged the pervasive nature of corruption within the Ghanaian context, asserting that it has become ingrained within the nation's fabric.

He expressed a sobering view, stating, "No country can eliminate corruption. It's not possible."

While acknowledging the difficulty of entirely eradicating corruption, Dr. Nyarko proposed that both the government and citizens can take steps to mitigate its effects.

He also emphasized that a concerted effort should be made to minimize corruption and its impact on the economy.

According to him, the key lies in adopting appropriate behaviors and strategies that contribute to the reduction of corrupt practices.