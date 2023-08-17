ModernGhana logo
Gov’t committed to implementing child rights protection policies — Gender Minister

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Madam. Lariba Zuweira Abudu has reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing policies that protect and advance the rights of Ghanaian children.

This commitment is evident in the amendment of child-related legislation and, revision and finalization of the National Gender Policy (2023-2032), which was developed through consultations with stakeholders.

She said this when the newly appointed UNICEF Ghana Representative, Mr Osama Makkawi Khogali, paid a courtesy call on her on Tuesday in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce himself to the Minister and to discuss potential areas of collaboration and partnership and to underscore the shared commitment between UNICEF and the Ghana government to promote and protect the rights and well-being of children in Ghana.

Madam Zuweira Abudu highlighted the Ministry's efforts in providing social protection interventions, including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP). These initiatives, she said, were designed to support disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals in the country.

On his part, Mr Khogali praised Ghana for being a shining example for other nations, as it is the first country in the world to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Mr Khogali emphasized UNICEF's commitment to creating an environment where children can thrive and grow in a violence-free society.

He assured that UNICEF is dedicated to ensuring that every child, especially those who are marginalized and excluded, receive fair and inclusive opportunities to reach their full potential.

