ASA Savings and Loans Ltd supports Pantang Psychiatric Hospital

Health
ASA Savings and Loans Limited has made a donation to support the operations of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.

The donation done through the Madina branch of the Savings and Loans company has seen the outfit spending thousands of cedis to provide valuable items to the hospital.

Items donated include three sets of digital pressure monitors, five pieces of one-and-half bed size mattresses with mackintosh covers, five sets of bedsheets, five packs of surgical gloves, two packs of A4 sheets l, three gallons of disinfectant, as well as three gallons of detergent.

Receiving the items on behalf of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, Madam Gloria Lasisi who is the Senior Nursing Officer of the facility said the hospital which is located in the Ga East Municipality provides services to psychiatric and medical out-patients, as well as psychiatric in-patients.

According to her, Pantang Psychiatric Hospital lacks a lot of equipment and needs the help of other organisations and individuals.

“As a facility, we lack a lot of equipment to enable us to deliver services efficiently. We reached out to ASA and thankfully they came to our aid. We hope other benevolent individuals and organizations will emulate this assistance and do the same to help improve healthcare delivery nationwide,” Madam Gloria Lasisi said.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, Madam Patience Abla Nsatimba added that the Hospital is grateful to ASA Savings and Loans for this kind gesture and prayed for more support in the near future.

On his part, the Area Manager of ASA at Madina, Mr. Godson Adzafi assured the staff and clients of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital of continued support.

He noted that the presentation of items forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Mr. Richard Nartey, CSR Manager of the Savings and Loans company admonished the management of the facility to put to good use the donated items, so as to mitigate the challenges the facility faces.

