Pay us our 2022, 2023 arrears within 14 days or we’ll advise ourselves – NAFSA to MoE, National Food Buffer Stock

National Food Suppliers Association (NAFSA) has acknowledged receipt of part payment of the 2022 arrears owed its members.

The association also says its members are expecting to receive the balance of their arrears on Thursday, 17 August 2023, as promised by Agriculture Minister Brian Acheapong.

A statement issued by the association, signed by its Spokesperson Kwaku Amedume, commended the Minister for his intervention that led to the recovery of a part of the “2022 arrears” owed members.

The association, however, noted that its members are “struggling to come to terms with how the Ministry of Education is currently disbursing the 2023 arrears to only those who have supplied foodstuffs for the period through Commodity Exchange to the neglect of our members who had also supplied foodstuffs since January 2023, through the National Food Buffer Stock Company.”

It noted: “We are reliably informed that, the 2023 arrears owed to suppliers have been released to the Ministry of Education for disbursement, but only those who have supplied through Commodity Exchange are the people being paid and our members who did their supply through National Food Buffer Stock Company are left to their fate.”

It reminded the Minister of Education all of its members have worked for the government, “whether through Commodity Exchange or National Buffer Stock Company,” thus, desire and deserve to be treated equally.

The association, therefore, served notice to the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the National Food Buffer Stock Company to pay its members all arrears owed them “for both 2022 and 2023 within 14 days”.

Failure to do so, the association added, they will “advise themselves”.

