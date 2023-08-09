MoGCSP Ministerial advisory board inaugurated

The Ministerial Advisory Board (MAB) of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) inaugurated on Tuesday, August 8 in Accra.

The establishment of the Board is in accordance with Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993, (PNDC Law 327), which requires all Ministries to have such advisory boards. Its main purpose is to facilitate continuous engagement between the Ministry and its stakeholders and to provide advice on policies and operational strategies.

The Board is chaired by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and includes Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, Dr. Afisah Zakariah. Other Members are Dr. Susana Aga Alo, Miss Yvonne Aboagyewaa Awornor—Williams, Tony Lamptey, Angela Ofori-Atta, and Kwabena Denkyira.

During the inauguration, the oath of office and secrecy was administered to the members by Mr. Jonathan Acquah, a Principal State Attorney.

In her speech, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu highlighted the Ministry's mandate, which includes promoting gender equality, ensuring the welfare and protection of children's rights, and empowering vulnerable groups such as the aged and persons with disabilities, all for the sake of sustainable national development.

She urged the Board members to be dedicated to fulfilling their role to ensure that the Ministry's policies and programs yield the desired results. The Minister expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with the Board members, as they represent some of the key stakeholders of the Ministry, which will strengthen decision-making processes and enhance their working relationship.

Mr. Tony Lamptey, on behalf of the other Board members, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country and pledged their full support to the tasks that lie ahead.

Among the attendees at the inauguration were Mr. Ebenezer Charway, the Director of the General Administration Directorate, Ms. Vida Owusuaa Mensah, the Director of the Human Resource Management Directorate, and the Acting Director for PPME, Mrs. Florence Ayisi Quartey.