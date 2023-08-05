Children's Bill and Child Justice Administration Bill to be amended

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) held a day national stakeholders consultative meeting on the amendment of child-related legislation.

The meeting aimed to renew the commitment of partners and stakeholders on the amendment process, and seek consensus on provisions of the Bill to form the justification for Cabinet and Parliamentary approval.

The UN Convention on the right of the child passed in 1989 explains who children are and all their rights. Ghana was the first country to ratify the convention in 1990.

Setting the swiftness in advocating child rights, many years have gone by and recent occurrence has proven that the country must amend the Children's Bill.

Judge Ellen Ofie Ayeh, a circuit court judge who represented the Chief Justice explain in detail what the amended law will be.

According to her, with a robust legislation and policing system, children are better placed to grow up in a safe environment and achieve their greatest potential.

"The Children’s Bill in 219 sections, will introduce the right to play and social activity, the right to an opinion, protection from drugs, protection from cyber /online crimes, protection from sexual abuse/exploitation, protection from and criminalization of unreasonable force under corporal punishment vis a vis section 41(1) (a) of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29, as amended regarding the use of force or a blow by parents, offenses related to adoption, Reunification Orders for parents and guardians, determination of age in the judicial process, foster care agreement and services, child protection code, and a host of other more provisions to secure the best interest of the child," she said.

Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu, minister of MOGCSP in her keynote address said her outfit is conducting this final national consultation to present the Children's Bill and the Child Justice Administration Bill for the stakeholder's final input.

She added that the inputs and comments that would be shared at the meeting will be consolidated and submitted to the Attorney General for advice. The Ministry will then present the Bills for Cabinet approval, after which Parliamentary passage would be sought.

She indicated that, when these two Bills are passed, will ensure that children are protected and cared for in a more dignified manner.

Hon Lariba Zuweira Abudu commends UNICEF for its continued support and investment towards the entire system strengthening and the amendment.

The Children's Rights Bill, intended to safeguard and promote the rights of every child in Ghana, aims to provide special attention to the rights of children considering their vulnerability and developmental needs.

Additionally, the Child Justice Administration Bill seeks to enhance the criminal justice system for children, ensuring their rights are well protected.