2023 Asafotufiame festival in limbo as disputed Dangmebiawe Clan heads bared from celebrating

The Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa has injuncted two factions of the Dangmebiawe Clan in the Ada Traditional Area, from carrying themselves as heads of the clan at this year's Asafotufiami festival.

The injunction stems from a longstanding feud between one Victor Larweh Okumo and Enoch Lanuerh Okumo, both from the same clan regarding the rightful heir to the Dangmebiawe Wetsoyi, the clan headship.

Chaos erupted between supporters of the above rivalry factions at the 2017 Asafotufiami festival regarding a successor to the late Nene Osabutey Larnuer Okumo lll who passed on in 2016.

To avert the recurrence of the 2017 incident, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs accordingly bares both factions from holding themselves as the Wetsoyi, at the 2023 Asafotufiami festival which commences from Friday August 4, 2023, until the pending case at the house is determined.

Victor Larweh Okumo, one of the factions speaking on the issue welcomed the restraining order and urged his followers to remain calm and obedient in the interest of peace.

The other faction, Enoch Lanuer Okumo, on the other hand, claims he has personally not received the said restraining order, adding that he will go ahead to carry himself as such in readiness to face the consequences.

The funeral of the late Nene Osabutey Okumo lll is yet to be performed as a result of the dispute since per the custom of the people Ada, the one who performs the funeral of the clan head automatically becomes a successor to the demised.