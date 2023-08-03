Eii Ato Forson! It’s strange you are attacking Ofori-Atta when your NDC failed Ghanaians – Effutu MP

03.08.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin clashed with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in Parliament on Thursday, August 3.

This was after Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister criticised Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on the Mid-Year Budget Review he presented to Parliament on Monday, July 31.

Given the opportunity to speak on the floor of Parliament, Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin expressed shock at the continuous bashing of government by the Minority Leader.

He argued that it is strange that after the NDC failed Ghanaians, Dr. Ato Forson still has the effrontery to time and again attack Ken Ofori-Atta and the NPP government.

“This is the same Ato Forson. Ato is this the same you? Is this Ato Forson? Eii Ato. Eii Ato Forson were you not the person who could not draw down on the CDB loan? Were you not the one who could not implement successfully the IMF activities that disbursement ceased? Are you, not the same person? Yea! I tell you on authority that during your time you could not successfully implement the IMF deal. Mr. Speaker this is the same Ato Forson who today wants to create a certain impression about the Finance Minister.

“This is the same Ato Forson. The NDC has not introduced any new person, they have not introduced a new idea, they have not. The NDC party led by its Ato Forson in this parliament is not new to this economy. They had an opportunity to rule, they were in office for eight years and they failed the people of Ghana,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin argued.

In his defense of the government, the Deputy Majority Leader said the NPP has done better by introducing the Free Senior High School programme, and building physical infrastructure to turn around the coastal economy for the benefit of fisher folks, among other interventions.

