Lapaz traders happy over increase patronage, sales of vagina tighteners

Some traders of vagina-tightening goods at the Abeka-Lapaz New Market have expressed delight at the surge in sales of their products.

Vagina tighteners are products that are used to tighten the vagina and eliminate unpleasant odours, particularly after menstruation. Products such as soap, oil, gel, and others are available.

Vaginal tightening restores the strength and elasticity of the pelvic floor and the vaginal muscles and makes them tighter again. This enables the vagina to contract again and increases friction during sexual activities, which can directly result in pleasurable sex and better orgasms.

The traders revealed this in a random survey, claiming that while the product has been extensively used for decades, use has skyrocketed in recent years.

Mrs. Asantewaa Donkor, one of the sellers, noted that there were two varieties of vagina tighteners: traditional and orthodox and that most females prefer the traditional one because it is known not to have any side effects.

She stated that, while the items were primarily used by young women, senior women also purchased them, and that the products could be utilised by inserting, heating, and washing.

Mrs. Donkor suggested unemployed young girls start selling feminine hygiene products and tighteners to supplement their income.

A consumer, Miss Lily Hanson, stressed that utilising these products had helped increase her confidence in her relationship.

Another user, Ms. Nana Hema Harriet, stated that the use has been very good in her married life, particularly after delivery.

Meanwhile, Mr. Stephen Ohene Sabi, Head of Pharmacy at Pleasant Medical Centre in Ashaiman, Middle East, has warned against the use of clove water to eliminate vaginal odour, tightening, and yeast infection by some women.

Mr. Sabi said that although there were several health benefits of cloves, there was no scientific evidence to prove that adding cloves to water and living it for some time before drinking could fight vaginal odour, cure yeast infection, or help in vaginal tightening.

He lamented that there was no adequate measurement of the quantity needed to cure a particular problem, which could have a negative impact on one’s overall health.

"There has not been any research about that, so science may not be able to tell you that this or that, but I’m sure they are doing that based on experience; people use certain substances, and because of the way they experience it, they also pass it on," he stated.

He explained that clove was known to be anti-fungi, anti-bacterial, and anti-virus; however, the quantity needed to cure bacteria was unknown, hence the need to visit health professionals for diagnosis and proper treatment in such circumstances.

