02.07.2023 LISTEN

Stormy clouds attempt to Sink

I Sing

Worship songs that Link

To passionate Winds

That ring and Ring

Carrying me on Angel's Wings

I am in Sync

I mingle in the Jingle

That Brings me to the Brink

I shall not Blink

The ecstasy on my Mind

All mine Effusive

Fluid On cloud Nine

I Unwind

To Spirituals sealed in

Divine Ink

*To the sound of the fusion Song

I Cling *

It rings and rings and Rings

Until I am one with the Wind

Sailing on sunny clouds

All Mine

Victorious As I wink

Copyright : July 2, 2023