Reverse your letter of appointing an Acting Chief Executive Officer to Ho Teaching Hospital — MoH orders Governing Board

The Ministry of Health in a letter is demanding the reversal of a letter from the Ho Teaching Hospital seemingly appointing an Acting Chief Executive to the Hospital.

A letter dated June 20, 2023 subsequently signed by the Minister Hon. Dr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu addressed to the Governing Board Chairman with copies to Board Members, The Head, Human Resources of the Ho Teaching Hospital, the ministry said it has carefully studied the Ho Teaching Hospital Governing Board's letter signed by the 2nd Governing Board Chair on 22nd May 2023.

"Taking major decisions such as appointing an Acting Chief Executive Officer, the Governing Board needs to undertake a broader consultation with its key stakeholders such as the Minister for Health," it added.

The letter further clearly stated that, "The appointment of an Acting Chief Executive Officer to the Ho Teaching Hospital was done without any consultation with the Ministry of Health, The Ministry of Health believes that looking at the track record of Dr John Tampouri, his "meritorious leadership and contribution towards the development of the Ho Teaching Hospital" and the sacrifices he has made over the years. Dr Tampouri needs some recognition."

Therefore, the Ministry of Health is requesting the Governing Board to reverse its letter appointing an Acting Chief Executive Officer to the Hospital.

"We are recommending that Dr John Tampouri should act as the Chief Executive Officer till the Ministry of Health gives further directives," the letter emphasised.