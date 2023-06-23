150 armoured bullion vans ready for use by banks from July 1 — ABOG

The President of the Association of Bullion Operators Ghana (ABOG), Alhaji Iddi Sumaila has disclosed that it has 150 bullion vans in the country.

These vans according to Alhaji Iddi will be used by banks effective Saturday, July 1.

“By 1st of July we will see banks using armored vehicles/bullion vans. However, other banks have not finalized the agreement with us.

“We have about 150 bullion vans in the country. Most banks have signed contracts with us to deploy to them. It goes through a process for the banks to get it and that takes time,” Alhaji Iddi Sumaila said in an interview with 3FM on Friday, June 23.

The President of ABOG was speaking during a conversation on Thursday's armed robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk.

The attack staged by four armed men on a motorbike resulted in the killing of a police officer who was escorting the bullion van.

In a Police statement, it said investigations have commenced to arrest the robbers.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra, and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general,” parts of the Police statement said.

It continued, “We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.”