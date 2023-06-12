TaTU-DASA commends Queen mother Asana for refurbishing Yendi Fire Station

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Student's Association (DASA) has commended one of Ndan Ya-Naa's spouses, Her Majesty Gaziya Asana for giving a facelift to the Yendi Municipal fire station.

Until the major refurbishing, the fire station has been in a deplorable condition and deteriorating each day since its establishment in the late 90s.

The station is the main facility serving the people along the Eastern corridor enclave of the Northern region.

Some of the challenges faced by the facility included inadequate office space, air conditioners, washrooms and cracks on the facility walls, likely on the part of the management of the facility.

Speaking at the DASA palace, the Dagomba Chief of the University, Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim expressed delight in the Queen mother's gesture, stating that such a move tells the true story and the identity of the Dagbon people.

“I doff my hat for the Queen for giving new life to our gallant service personnel in the Yendi Municipal, the Queen has proven to the world that our mothers and sisters here in the north are determined and agents of change in society, her support has added value and dignity to Dagbon Queen mothers and the skin of the lion king, am so proud of her, may she and the king live long to touch many lives,” he stated.

Chief Nurudeen who is the Executive Director of the Dagbon Advocacy Network said the philanthropic work of the Queen Mother is legendary and needs to be supported by well-being of Ghanaians from home and abroad.

He appealed to other queen mothers and traditional rulers in the kingdom to emulate the good work of the Queen, this he believed will fast-track the development of the north.

“Our mother and Queen has set the pace, am appealing to other well meaning individuals to take up the challenge and do more, payment of school fees here in the north is a very big challenge especially members of my palace, so at least someone can also come in and support us in that regard, sometimes I beg from outside to help others make part payment of their fees,” he stated.

Chief Nurudeen advised young ladies in Dagbon to live a responsible lifestyle to become role models and helpful to their societies.

He further appealed to her Majesty and other corporate entities to consider the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI) for their future project and programmes.

The refurbished Yendi Fire Station includes a newly constructed crew-room, washrooms with water closets, extension of an appliance bay, floor tiled, painting of the facility and installed Air-conditioners at some offices.

The facility has since been handed over to the Municipal Chief Fire Officer through the Northern regional commander, ACFOI James Nkrah.