Organized Labour Becoming a Threat to Investors – Industrialist

Dr William Mensah-Ansah, a Tema-based industrialist, has called on the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) to build a conducive relationship with the investor community to repose confidence in the private sector players by providing a level playing field for business.

"Recent antagonistic actions and comments against the management of Sunon Asogli Power Plant by Dr Yaw Baah, TUC Secretary General, during the May Day Celebration in Bolgatanga and at the ongoing 11th International Labour Organization Annual Conference in Geneva could send the wrong signals to potential investors across the globe.

He said ironically that the ILO conference seeks to address many issues, including a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships, and labour protection; unfortunately, "our TUC used the occasion to attack a local company".

Dr Mensah-Ansah told newsmen in Tema at the weekend that such pronouncements on international platforms send wrong signals to the investor community about the antagonistic posture of Organized Labour against investors.

"Ghana is gradually becoming unfriendly to investors; with such pronouncements, especially on global platforms, we cannot throw away the bath water with the baby. There are numerous internal channels for the settlement of industrial disputes," Dr Mensah-Ansah stated.

Dr Mensah-Ansah noted: "Workers need a conducive environment to work, while investors also demand the same, as well as protection and security of their investment. Any threat or underground dealings from labour against management, especially in the private sector, sends a dangerous message to the investor community".

The Tema-based industrialist called on the TUC to adopt modern diplomatic means for mediation instead of the old antagonistic fighting strategy, which has become outmoded.

"We are not protecting and endorsing bad labour practices by management, but we must be fair and sincere in the protection of workers without killing the chicken that produces the golden eggs," he said.

Dr Mensah-Ansah also called on the workforce of Sunon Asogli to protect their source of daily bread, "Ghana Mineworkers Union leadership and the general leadership of national unions are not workers but depend on the dues paid by workers.

"If Sunon Asogli or any company collapses, the national union leaders are unaffected. You cannot sit down and watch the consistent attack on your management; if the ground becomes too dangerous and the shutdown occurs, most of you will lose your livelihood".

Ms Juliet Okai, a banking consultant, also stated that labour and management must coexist through peaceful means, stressing that modern labour engagement must ensure the relationship between workers, employing entities, trade unions, and the government is conducive.

Ms Oaki stressed the need for a strong relationship between labour unions, the government, and investors for a harmonious business environment, adding this is the "way to attract investors who we need to grow the economy for the future; labour cannot scare investors away through constant agitation against private companies".

Ms Ramatu Ayisha, a communication consultant, expressed concern about the posture of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (TUC), which has resulted in protracted hostilities with the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited.

She said the wilful interferences, threats, and intimidating tactics adopted by the Ghana Mineworkers Union to force management at Sunon Asogli Power to accept the formation of the union are unfortunate.

"The union cannot adopt intimidation to force management to follow a process. We must engage through cordial means, not with one party holding a gun to the head of the other," Ms Ayisha stated.

The Tema-Based Communication Consult reminded management and unions that whatever action "we embarked on collectively or individually, we must look at the general impact on the investor community, the Ghanaian workers’ interest, and the general work atmosphere in the country".

Some workers in Tema have called on the TUC to work in the interests of both workers and investors, saying that "without investors, there will not be any workforce for labour unions to protect their interests.".

Some of the workers in Tema expressed concern about the recent impasse between the Ghana Mineworkers' Union and TUC on one side and the management of Sunon Asogli Power Plant on the other.

Meanwhile, scores of workers in Tema noted that the protracted antagonism between the TUC and management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited is unhealthy for both workers and investors and that "the formation of a union should not create a landmine at Sunon Asogli".

Other workers also appealed to the Ghana Mineworkers Union of the TUC and the workers and management of Sunon Asogli to back out of their entrenched positions in the best interest of Mother Ghana and the workers of Sunon Asogli.