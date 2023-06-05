ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GAMA hands over sanitation facilities to schools in Tema

Social News GAMA hands over sanitation facilities to schools in Tema
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) has handed over sanitation facilities to second-cycle schools in the Tema Metropolis as part of sanitary interventions initiated by the Tema Municipal Assembly (TMA).

GAMA-SWP engaged Kwaneth Company who retrofitted and completed a 1Nr 22-seater toilet facility with ancillaries at Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAMS), and constructed a 1Nr 11-seater toilet facility and renovated an 11-seater toilet facility with ancillaries at Manhean Technical Senior High.

It also constructed a mechanized borehole at Chemu Senior High School, while Freanet Company Limited constructed a 2Nr 15-seater toilet facility with ancillaries at Tema Technical Institute.

Ms Benedicta Amafo Osei, an Engineer from the Training Research and Networking for Development on behalf of GAMA-SWP officially handed over the facilities to the beneficiaries through the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

She explained that the intervention began with a call from the TMA, and then a water, sanitation, and hygiene need assessment was conducted to check the population of students, the existing toilet facility, the condition of the facility, and the availability of land for a new facility in the various schools before construction began.

“These washrooms consist of disability rooms for boys and girls, changing rooms, urinal and toilet facilities, water storage facilities, waste litter bins, and cleaning equipment like mob sticks, buckets, brooms, and T-Rolls.

The headmasters for the various beneficiary Schools received the keys to the facilities with gladness, expressed their gratitude for the intervention, and pledged to maintain the facilities by scheduling consistent cleaning.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, TMA Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer, who commissioned the facility on behalf of GAMA-SWP and other partners, said that water and sanitation contribute to improved learning environments for students.

He said it also inculcated in them the habit of freely using a toilet while reducing the outbreaks of diseases and infections in schools.

He added that, despite the economic hardship in the country, it is therefore important to commit to improving health as it is a human right as declared by the United Nations (UN).

“If we are not able to undertake major projects in the metropolis, little things such as providing sanitation facilities must be tackled. That is why we asked GAMA to intervene in this action,” he said.

The TMA Presiding Member, Engineer Consultants, GAMA Coordinators, Officials from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, some Assemblymen, Contractors, Headmasters, and students participated in the handing-over ceremony.

GNA

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

The researchers were led by renowned palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger. By Luca Sola AFP World's oldest-known burial site found in S.Africa: scientists

2 hours ago

Ahafo Police begin probe into mysterious death of NPP polling station chairman Ahafo Police begin probe into mysterious death of NPP polling station chairman

2 hours ago

Infrastructure deficit tops challenges of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University— Vice Chancellor Infrastructure deficit tops challenges of Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University ...

3 hours ago

NPP race: Dont let money influence your choice – Hackman Owusu-Agyemang to delegates NPP race: Don’t let money influence your choice – Hackman Owusu-Agyemang to dele...

3 hours ago

I'm confident of winning Assin North Parliamentary primaries for NPP — Charles Opoku I'm confident of winning Assin North Parliamentary primaries for NPP — Charles O...

3 hours ago

UEW hits back at Concerned Staff over attacks on Council Chairman Nana Ofori Ansah I UEW hits back at Concerned Staff over attacks on Council Chairman Nana Ofori Ans...

3 hours ago

We'll cause citizen arrest of Charles Opoku if he dare smuggle himself into Assin North to contest by-election — Group warns We'll cause citizen arrest of Charles Opoku if he dare smuggle himself into Assi...

4 hours ago

Volta Region will million votes for NDC in 2024 - Regional Chairman Volta Region will million votes for NDC in 2024 - Regional Chairman

4 hours ago

Ignore false hookup, HIV infections publication – Ho Technical University Ignore false hookup, HIV infections publication – Ho Technical University

4 hours ago

Cedi depreciation, economic mismanagement to blame for energy sector debt – Kwabena Donkor Cedi depreciation, economic mismanagement to blame for energy sector debt – Kwab...

Latest: News
body-container-line