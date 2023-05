While we were yet Awake

It crept up on us

Stealth

Death

Stench

Why did we not see it coming?

Incurable national Aches?

We sought hell for help?

See how we are Drenched

No Depth

Just Debt

Death

Stench

Why do we now Yell?

They Laugh

They Clap

To the trap Bank

Our stare is Blank

Our lives Bland

We cannot hear the Live -Band

We are on the Brink

Of the collapsing Wing

We cannot hear the bell Ring

Copyright: May 19, 2023

