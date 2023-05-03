Artisans at Suame Magazine lament increasing rate of robberies

Some eight armed men with AK47 rifle have robbed several shops in parts of Suame Magazine industrial area near Garages Office in the Ashanti Region.

They made away with some valuables and an amount of money.

Within the last few weeks about 25 shops have been affected by the operations of the gang.

Speaking on Akoma FM'S Me Mpotemu ‘Keteke’ with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin at Suame Magazine, Some artisans expressed worry about the situation.

On Tuesday , 2nd May, 2023, it pitched camp at the biggest garage and industrial hub in West Africa _ Suame Magazine in Ashanti Region.

Also at the event included officials from GUTA as well as Executive Car Dealers Association in Kumasi.

Major issues that were topical include security, robbery, depreciating of the cedis and recent taxes approved by parliament as well as high import duties at the ports in the country.

Gracing the public forum were the Chairman of Executive Car Dealers Association, Prince Kumi, Martin Danso, Public Relations Officer, Executive Car Dealers Association, Anane Francis, Secretary Executive Car Dealers Association, Ashanti Regional Chairman GUTA, Anthony Oppong, Nana Osei Bonsu, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Ghana Garages Association and others.

Nana Osei Bonsu, Chairman of Garages said they are living in fear following constant breaking into people’s shops by thieves and armed robbers.

He said they normally do it in the evening.

He blamed the robbery attacks on squarters who have invaded the industrial hub over the years.

It is the latest robbery incident after a brief lull in the rise of such crimes in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The regional capital got inundated with murders and robberies last year, but the situation appeared to have abated until the latest incident.

He underscored the need to assign special taskforce to patrol the Suame Magazine.

According to him, the boisterous place become quiet in the night since many people do not stay there.

-3news.com