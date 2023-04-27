ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UN in Ghana and Ghana government to sign new sustainable development cooperation framework

Social News UN in Ghana and Ghana government to sign new sustainable development cooperation framework
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The United Nations in Ghana and the Government of Ghana will on Friday, 28 April 2023 sign the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2025.

The signing ceremony, which is expected to be hosted by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Ken Ofori-Atta, and attended by the UN Resident Coordinator and the United Nations Heads of Agencies, will take place at the Ministry of Finance.

The Cooperation Framework, the most important instrument for planning and implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, is for a three-year period starting 2023 to 2025 and will deploy an estimated US$500m over the period around three key pillars of work – Inclusive Economic Transformation; Equitable Access to Services; and Durable Peace. It integrates work on key issues such as financing, the environment and climate, digitalization, urbanization, data for decision making, and strengthened partnerships across all pillars. It outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leaving no one behind, a human rights-based approach, to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, and to building resilience, sustainability, and to strengthening accountability.

“The process of developing this framework has been deeply participatory, inclusive and comprehensive, involving key government partners, the private sector, civil society and non-governmental organisations, youth groups and other key stakeholders. “We are grateful to all these groups, and more importantly to the Government of Ghana for walking with us throughout the process and to help us align our priorities with those of the Government and peoples of Ghana,” says the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani.

The signing of the Cooperation Framework between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations will signal a new chapter of renewed and strengthened cooperation and partnership between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations Development System, involving work by 21 resident UN agencies and a host of externally-based UN entities in addition.

Source: UN, Accra Office

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Galamsey: GII calls on Anti-Corruption State Institutions to investigate allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs report Galamsey: GII calls on Anti-Corruption State Institutions to investigate allegat...

2 hours ago

You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises You can only avoid sex by avoiding what can lead to it — Life Coach advises

2 hours ago

Nana B, interacting with Ernest Yaw Animin blue smock after his victory at the primaries He’s a youthful vibrant servant – Nana B lauds NPP’s Kumawu parliamentary candid...

2 hours ago

Erastus Asare Donkor, Journalist with Multimedia Should Erastus Asare Donkor praise government before you give him GJA journalist...

2 hours ago

Clement Apaak School feeding programme: Current rate per child of GHS0.97p can’t even feed a p...

2 hours ago

175,898 girls of school-going age live in households without a functional ICT device – GSS 175,898 girls of school-going age live in households without a functional ICT de...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Bright Akwetey pick forms for CPP Flagbearer race Lawyer Bright Akwetey pick forms for CPP Flagbearer race

4 hours ago

TOR Union in fresh talks with Ministry of Energy to review refinery's operations TOR Union in fresh talks with Ministry of Energy to review refinery's operations

4 hours ago

Heavily armed fighters of the paramlitary Rapid Support Forces are seen in East Nile district of greater Khartoum. By - Rapid Support Forces RSFAFP Renewed air strikes hit Sudan capital as truce enters final hours

5 hours ago

AFP - GENYA SAVILOV,VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH,GAVRIIL GRIGOROV France welcomes Xi-Zelensky phone talks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Latest: News
body-container-line