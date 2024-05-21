I'm proud of my achievements as president — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed a profound sense of pride and accomplishment as he reflects on his tenure coming to an end.

Highlighting his administration's significant achievements, he emphasized the transformative impact of his policies on Ghana's socio-economic landscape.

One of the hallmarks of his administration, according to Akufo-Addo, is the substantial progress in economic growth and stability.

He noted that his government has played a pivotal role in diversifying the economy, thereby reducing Ghana's dependence on cocoa and gold exports.

Akufo-Addo also celebrated the success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, a flagship policy of his administration.

This initiative has dramatically increased access to secondary education, allowing every Ghanaian child the opportunity to complete high school without financial barriers. He hailed the policy as a game-changer, citing increased enrollment rates and improved educational outcomes.

In a video shared by Asaase Radio on their X page, President Akufo-Addo stated, "I'm exceedingly proud of my record in office and the considerable achievements that have been recorded in all sectors of national life these last seven and a half years, one or two of which have been very difficult as a result of global developments. Whether it is in the management of the national economy, education, healthcare, roads, railways, digitalization, infrastructural development, agricultural and industrial transformation, or the protection of Ghana's territorial integrity and security.

"The fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrenching the tenets of good governance and the rule of law, contributing to the attainment of regional and continental integration and unity… The record is there for all to see."

Reflecting on his administration's legacy, President Akufo-Addo underscored the lasting impact of his government’s efforts in economic reforms, educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and infrastructural development, asserting that these achievements have significantly advanced Ghana's progress.