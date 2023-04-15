Defence Minister appeals to Yagbonwura for more lands to expand military camp

Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has appealed to the Gonja Traditional Council to allocate more lands to the 155 armoured regiment in Damongo for future expansion works.

According to him, the presence of more military personnel will further enhance the peace and security in the area.

Speaking at a short programme to commission a 30-unit accommodation for junior officers, the Minister of Defence reiterated the commitment of government towards the expansion of infrastructure at all garrisons across the country.

“We know that adequate and appropriate military accommodation play an important function in the wellbeing and performance of the military personnel and government shall therefore continue to explore acceptable ways of mitigating accommodation challenges of all garrisons across the country.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to traditional authorities especially my father, the Yagbonwura, the regional minister and all stakeholders to ensure the allocation of more lands to the military for future development.”

He believes the existence of the military in the Savannah Region will consolidate the peace of the region while opening up economic development.

He applauded the Military High Command for their continuous cooperation with government to facilitate the enormous infrastructure springing up across all military camps.

For his part, Commanding Officer at the 155 Armoured Regiment Lieutenant Col. Philimon Hoffman lauded the Chief of Defense and the army staff for seeing to the completion of the project.

“It is worth noting that the beginning was not easy but with the fortitude of the Chief of the Army Staff and the High Command, today the camp is operational and the regiment is happy with the work done so far. But like Oliver Twist, we humbly ask for more projects.”

The Minister later commissioned a 30-unit junior officers accommodation.

He, together with his entourage, also paid a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura.

The 155 Armoured Regiment in Damongo was established in 2021 as part of the expansion drive of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The regiment initially deployed five officers and 26 soldiers but the strength has increased exponentially to some 484 soldiers.

