NDC’s SONA is an insincere attempt to misrepresent, incite Ghanaians against gov’t – Richard Ahiagbah

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of attempts to incite Ghanaians against the ruling government.

This he argues was the basis for the NDCs event on Monday, March 20, dubbed the "True State of the Nation Address."

According to Richard Ahiagbah, the SONA by the NDC was not only dismal but insincere as well.

“The NDC's SONA is a dismal & insincere attempt to misrepresent & incite Ghanaians,” the NPP Communications Director said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

Richard Ahiagbah added, “When NPP gave its SONAs in opposition, the state of GH was truly weak & in crisis from the mismanagement of the NDC govt. Ghanaians know we are in difficulties bcos of Covid&Ukraine war #Ghana.”

Speaking at the NDC’s True State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of scamming Ghanaians.

“During this crisis, nothing the President says can be believed because everything he has said has proven to be untrue. Ghanaians have come to realise that the claim by the President that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam,” the NDC National Chairman shared.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia continued, “We are a proud nation, we are not going to the IMF’ was a scam and there will be no haircut was a scam..the promise to abolish road toll was a scam. The promise to convert toll booths to modern public toilets was a scam, the claim that there was a global shortage of childhood vaccines was a scam, and no state funds will finance the national cathedral was a scam.”

Insisting that the NDC shall not be complicit in the mess created by the current government, Johnson Asiedu Nketia assured the Ghanaian people that the party is determined to use its superior patriotic policy alternatives and impressive track record to rescue the nation from the abyss.