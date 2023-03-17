British High Commission, partners announce winners of Ambassador For A Day Competition

17.03.2023 LISTEN

UN Women estimate that globally we will not reach gender equality in the highest positions of power for another 130 years. Across the world, the UK government is working with other nations and civil society organisations to hold Ambassador for a Day competition.

In Ghana, the British High Commission in partnership CAMFED, Plan International Ghana, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) launched their own Ambassador for a Day competition in February.

The Ambassador for a Day competition provides winners with an opportunity to spend a day with a full-time Ambassador. Each winner will also receive long-term mentoring and care from the Mission they work with.

Together British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, Norwegian Ambassador, Ingrid Mollestad, French Ambassador Jules Armand Aniambossou and Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger have spent the last month reviewing the applications before deciding on four winners. The winners are Wilhelmina Lawerh-Lawerh, Tipagya Yahaya, Umar Wasila and Martha Allotey.

Congratulating the winners, British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson said: "Today of course we celebrate our amazing winners, but we also celebrate every single woman who applied, we celebrate our incredible partners: CAMFED, Plan International Ghana and UNFPA, and we celebrate women and girls the length and breadth of this country. This competition reminds us of the need for equity, the need to create space for equality so that men and women around the world can stand shoulder-to-shoulder.

“This year we celebrate Ambassador for a Day as the UK launches a new Women and Girls Strategy, putting gender equality firmly at the centre of everything we do.”

The competition, which is now in its second year, forms part of the British High Commission’s ‘Africa Gender and Equalities Month’. Throughout March the Mission is marking and celebrating gender and equality by holding roundtables and seminars, sharing the work of partners and holding discussions to interrogate, learn from and understand more about gender and equality in today’s Ghana.

Speaking ahead of the event Norwegian Ambassador, Ingrid Mollestad said: “Together, we believe the programme will help to bridge the gender inequality gap, and support the empowerment of women in Ghana. I am excited about spending the day with one of the inspiring winners, congratulations to them all.”

Today (Friday 17th March), the four winners: Wilhelmina Larweh, Tipagya Yahaya, Umar Wasila and Martha Allotey, will join the four Ambassadors and representatives from CAMFED, Plan International and UNFPA at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra to formally announce the winners and celebrate their success.

Ahead of the award, winner of the competition Yahaya Shekuratu Tipagya said; "As an Ambassador for a Day, I have a strong desire to learn from experienced diplomats, thrive in a fast-paced and challenging environment, and develop skills that will contribute to my education and career.’’

Another winner Umar Wasila also said: “ During my shadowing experience, I am hopeful to learn about the Ambassador's role, understand what an Ambassador does and the day-to-day functions at the High Commission.’’