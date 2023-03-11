NPP government's dedication to advancing infrastructure development is unwavering – Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has emphasised that government remains committed to making the needed investments in the development of infrastructure.

According to him, NPP Government's dedication to advancing infrastructure development is unwavering.

The Deputy Majority Leader who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency said this while speaking on the floor of parliament on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.

He said the aim of financing the routine and periodic maintenance as well as the rehabilitation of public roads in Ghana is the primary objective of the Ghana Road Fund Management Board, which he is the Chairman.

“It is clearly evident that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has been working diligently and that the quality of new roads being constructed and the life span of the old ones under maintenance are durable and provide the best possible value for money.

“Mr. Speaker, to put it in perspective, the size of our road network was 78,402km as of 2016 and has since grown to approximately 94,203km between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, the percentage of paved roads was only 23% before 2017, whereas it has now increased to approximately 27% as of 2022,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin told Parliament shared.

The Majority Leader further disclosed that through collaboration with the private sector, the government is actively investigating the use of Public-Private Partnerships as a means of financing crucial public infrastructure projects, including but not limited to the Accra-Tema Motorway Extensions, Accra-Takoradi Motorway, and Sogakope-Lome Transboundary Water Supply Projects.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin further revealed that the seven hundred- and fifty-million-dollar ($750 million) AFRExim Bank facility, which has been secured, will make it possible for government to construct many other roads and interchanges, including the long-awaited four-tier Suame Interchange.