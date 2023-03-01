Voter Registration: 1992 Constitution requires evidence of citizenship, not proof of identification – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has made a strong argument why it is against the decision by the Electoral Commission (NDC) to rely on only the Ghana Card for voter registration.

In a new Constitutional Instrument (CI) presented to Parliament by the EC, it is seeking approval to make the Ghana Card the sole source of identification for registration.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, the Minority in Parliament argued that the conduct of the Electoral Commission is unconstitutional.

According to the Minority, the 1992 Constitution requires evidence of citizenship and not proof of identification when one wants to register to become a voter.

“What Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution requires, is evidence of citizenship and not evidence or proof of identification. Any evidence of citizenship should therefore qualify a person to be registered,” Minority Leader Dr. Ato Forson said at its press briefing.

Dr. Ato Forson added, “That is why under the current C.I 91 as amended by C.I 126, Ghanaian Passports and guarantor system are allowed as evidence of citizenship. Clearly, the proposed C.I which makes the Ghana Card the sole requirement for voter registration serves as a restraint on citizen’s right to register and exercise their franchise in elections.

“It is important to remind the Electoral Commission headed by Madam Jean Mensah that the Commission is enjoined by the constitution to advance the right to vote and not introduce any law that seeks to curtail same.”

The Minority is of the view that the critical nature of the issue at stake has the potential to undermine Ghana’s democracy and thereby disturb the peace and security of our country.

The Minority at its press briefing said it will be engaging a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including Development Partners, Faith-based Organizations, Traditional Authorities, and Civil Society Organizations in the coming days to get them to appreciate the issues at stake, and the consequences the plans of the EC bodes for Ghana’s democracy and stability.