Support from the media could help solve sanitation issues — Chief Director of Sanitation Ministry

23.12.2022

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSW) Mr Noah Tumfo has observed that if the media, particularly environmental journalists would be constructive and objective in their reportage on the issues that border on the environment it would help to solve the challenges confronting the country.

The Chief Director made the assertion when he was delivering his keynote address at an opening ceremony of a three days annual workshop for GAMA/GKMA media partners at the Aqua Safari Resort at Ada in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, December 9, 2022.

The GAMA/GKMA journalists Workshop was organized by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and attended by other stakeholders in sanitation.

Mr Tumfo urged journalists to remain resolute and report the truth by bringing into focus sanitation and environmental issues that have been confronting the country for quick attention.

By so doing, according to him, it would help the authorities take action when such reports are confirmed to be credible.

"As journalists, it is your duty to help bring out all the lapses in the country’s water and sanitation management for government attention," the Chief Director noted.

Mr Noah Tumfo explained that though the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is much committed to the sanitation and water needs of the citizenry, critical journalism was key to achieving success.

For this reason, he added that the Ministry will continue to continue to deepen its partnership with the media to educate the public on behavioural change towards sustainable national sanitation agenda.

“This is the time to bring out all that you found and we are prepared to listen and together chat a path that will make GAMA/GKMA project a laudable one in Ghana," Mr Tumfo indicated.

The Chief Director underscored that with just eight years to the end of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6), Ghana needs a collective effort from all actors and stakeholders to achieve the targets.

Touching on open defecation, the Chief Director commended the media for its efforts at collaborating with the Ministry and other related agencies in educating the public on the dangers of open defecation.