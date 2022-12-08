Vote of Censure: Minority is acting in bad faith, Majority will never support them – Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has stressed that New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament (MPs) will not support the Minority to see out its Censure Motion against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, the Effutu MP argued that the Minority is acting in bad faith to remove the Finance Minister.

According to him, the actions of the Minority MPs targeting Ken Ofori-Atta are wrong and will never be supported.

“The Minority is acting in bad faith. Our side will not support them. We will never support the Minority. We want to tell them that what they are doing is wrong,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

Parliament today is debating the report of the ad-hoc committee that was set up to probe the allegations of the Minority against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in their Censure Motion.

In a post on Facebook in the morning before Parliament started sitting, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said, “We [the Minority] anticipate a full-blown debate and the long-awaited vote pursuant to Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution.

The Minority is convinced that the Minister of Finance has contributed to the economic crisis facing the country through mismanagement and must be dismissed.

They are pushing through the Censure Motion to force the removal of the Minister.