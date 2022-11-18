Censure Motion: The strength, perseverance of the Ghanaian people inspires me to press on – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that in the midst of calls for his removal, he is inspired by the strength and perseverance to press on.

The Minister is appearing before the ad-hoc committee set up by Parliament to probe allegations levelled against him by the Minority in Parliament today, November 18.

Speaking at the committee hearing, the Finance Minister said he feels the pain of the citizenry not only personally but professionally and in his soul.

However, Ken Ofori-Atta says he is able to wake up every morning and continue carrying out his duties as the Finance Minister because of the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people.

“As the person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians.

“I feel the stress of running a business. But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning, to press on,” Ken Ofori-Atta said when he appeared before the ad-hoc committee.

The Finance Minister continued, “That is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020.”

Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta has assured that government will surely bring the country out of the current economic crisis.