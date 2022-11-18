Censure motion: Ad-hoc committee to requests for more time to file report

The ad-hoc committee tasked by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the censure motion filed against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said it will request more time to file its report.

The request was announced by a co-chairman of the committee, Dominic Ayine after the committee, concluded its proceedings on Friday, November 18, 2022, after hours of grilling the Finance Minister.

KT Hammond, another co-chair, announced that the committee would have to present a draft copy of the report to the Finance Minister to ensure that his responses are properly captured before the full report is tabled before Parliament for debate.

Seven allegations have been levelled against the Finance Minister by the Minority in Parliament, calling for his removal from office.

The Minister is accused of conflict of interest, gross mismanagement, recklessness of the economy among others.

