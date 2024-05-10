3MSc Development Management students at KNUST rehabilitate 33-years old Aveme Beme borehole

10.05.2024 LISTEN

In a small community nestled in the Volta region of Ghana, three students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology embarked on a mission to bring clean water to the residents of Aveme Beme.

Nana Kwabena Addo, Constant Titus Amentor, and Prince Makafui Nanewortor, all MSc Development Management students, worked tirelessly on a borehole rehabilitation project as part of their Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy.

According to the Team leader Mr. Nana Kwabena Addo, the project began with a thorough needs assessment, where the team identified the dire need for clean and reliable water sources in the community. This led to the idea of rehabilitating an existing borehole to provide safe drinking water to the residents of Aveme Beme.

This the team believe is in line with achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 ‘’Good health and well-being’’ and Goal 6 ‘’Clean water and Sanitation’’

The team raised funds through the help of crowdfunding campaigns and sponsorships from individuals and their personal funds to complete the project. The team collaborated with the North Dayi District to rehabilitate the borehole through the expertise of the Assembly’s water engineer.

The sustainability of the project was ensured through diverse ways. In line with this, proper monitoring and evaluation mechanisms were put in place by the team.

A water management team for the community was constituted and trained in order to manage the affairs of the borehole. Regular check-ins with the community and maintenance of the borehole are key components of their long-term plan.

The active participation of community members was pivotal to the success of the borehole rehabilitation project. The Team worked closely with the traditional council, Assembly Member and residents of Aveme Beme, involving them in every step of the process from planning to implementation. This not only ensured that the project met the needs of the community, but also promoted ownership of the borehole and secure its sustainability in the long term.

The students believe access to clean and safe drinking water is essential for the health and well-being of any community and that, the water project will improve the quality of life for the residents of Aveme Beme.