ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You say the battle is the Lord’s; did the Lord ask you to be incompetent or mismanage our economy – Sam George asks Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines You say the battle is the Lords; did the Lord ask you to be incompetent or mismanage our economy – Sam George asks Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has asked President Akufo-Addo several questions after his address to the nation last night.

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, October 30, address the nation on the state of the Ghanaian economy and what his government is doing to address the issues.

In a post on Facebook, Sam George was not impressed that the President called on Ghanaians to trust him yet reiterating that the battle is still the Lord’s.

He questioned whether it is the Lord who asked President Akufo-Addo to be incompetent or mismanage the Ghanaian economy.

“Dear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after ignoring our suffering for weeks, this is all? Another set of promises? Asking us to trust you who led us into this mess? Eeeiiiiiii!,” the Ningo Prampram MP posted on Facebook.

Hon. Sam George continued, “No, something is fundamentally wrong somewhere. Is this what your leadership can offer us Omanpanyin? That the battle is the LORD's? Did the LORD ask you to be incompetent or mismanage our economy? Is it the same LORD who you claimed asked you to build a cathedral at a time pregnant women were delivering on the ground?

“Let me just go to bed early and wake at 3am to shout my eeeeeiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!”

During his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo admitted that Ghana is in deep crisis.

He explained that things have gotten worst due to the ravages of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Ghanaian economy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Affordable petrol products coming – Akufo-Addo
31.10.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo’s address showed his gov’t fundamentally has no solutions to our crisis —Prof. Gyampo
31.10.2022 | Headlines
Provide us with the source of MoFA data that caused your failed investment – Agric Ministry to Senyo Hosi
31.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line