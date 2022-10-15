Aisha Huang's trial: Apologise for your comment, its very prejudicial — Effah-Darteh chases Abu Jinapor

The Lead Counsel for embattled Chinese national En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, has asked the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor to apologize for his comment that the accused will be in prison custody for as along as the case travels.

He said that Minister’s comment is prejudicial hence, he must apologise.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday , Mr Jinapor said “the suggestion was that nothing will be done to this woman, she is so connected all the way to the top… [but]she has been charged with the severest of the offences.”

The Damongo lawmaker further indicated that the accused will be in custody for as long as the case travels.

Commenting on this on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday October 15, Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey said “It is not a factual representation of what happened in the court.

“He should come out openly to apologise. You are not a judge, why should you say that an accused person will remain in custody for as long as the case travels even if five years.

“What he has said is very prejudicial.”

He added ”Abu Jinapor should know that he is a Minister, tomorrow he may lose his job and join us at the bar and appear in court. How dare he says that?”

Also speaking on the same show, Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North Andy Appiah Kubi said it was only a wish the Minister was expressing.

“It was a wish he was making. The minister has no such authority to say that she will stay in custody,” he said.

—3news.com