GIFEC to collaborate with GUPS to create an ICT Resource Center

The National Executive Officers (NEO) of the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS), in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), intend to build an ICT center for the Union.

The national executive officers of the Ghana Union of Professional Students, led by the President, Emily Jemima Nyarko, paid a courtesy call to the CEO of GIFEC.

The president outlined the basic challenges affecting professional students in the country, especially technology, and pleaded for support to build an ICT resource center.

The president said GUPS has now grown to a large community of over 2 million students, comprising of both active and non-students. The active students are the 67 tertiary institutions registered under GUPS, and the non-active students are training college students, technical university students, vocational institution students, and all tertiary students who are receiving professional training in various capacities.

The president saidded that GUPS' budget is projected to triple this year as a result of newly introduced flagship programs such as Project Impact, which seeks to distribute over 300 dustbins; 400 street lights; a publication center and the distribution of over 120 Wi-Fi hotspots to GUPS schools. Jemima Nyarko added that Project Secure Your Future, which seeks to address student welfare; Project Teach Ghana, a volunteer teaching unit of the union to help younger ones from basic school to secondary school; and most importantly, GUPS' entrepreneurship center and academy, which seeks to nurture raw talents for the job market.

The president in her closing remarks, pleaded for financial support to enable the union to achieve its goals.

The CEO of GIFEC, Mr. Prince Sefah, responded by assuring the union of their support and applauded the national executive for their foresight.

He said GIFEC is ready to offer any kind of support it deems possible to help build the resource center, which will serve as a capacity and entrepreneurship-building avenue for professional students.

The initiative forms part of the Union’s leadership dream to make GUPS a formidable student union and non-profit organization in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Union, through its leadership, has announced the introduction and launch of the GUPS Connect App and web application that aims at bridging the gap between entrepreneurship and education, which will see the light of day this September.

Story by Eric Murphy Asare//GUPS//General Secretary