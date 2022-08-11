ModernGhana logo
Agric sector stands out among all the sector; grew from 4.9% to 8.1% in 2021 – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has insisted that his ministry has chalked a lot of success since the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office.

The Agric Ministry since 2017 has been leading various initiatives including the much-touted Planting for Food and Jobs.

In the midst of the high cost of food in the country, analyst have argued that the Planting for Food and Agriculture Programme of the Agric Ministry has failed.

However, speaking to TV3 on the New Day Programme on Thursday, August 11, Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie said contrary to the claims, the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme has seen a tremendous success.

“People wrongfully say there is food shortage, there is no food shortage in Ghana.

“Planting for Food and Jobs is a good success,” the Minister intimated.

He shared that the Agric sector grew by 4.9 per cent in 2019 to 8.1per cent in 2021. He added that it is clear his Ministry has performed well when compared to other ministries.

“If you look at all the sectors, the Agric sector stands out as the sector which is doing well,” the Minister emphasised.

