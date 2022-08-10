Fear is a weapon used to intimidate: But God has disarmed

10.08.2022 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, grace be multiple unto you, I charge you this day as the servant of the Most High God to confront your fears. Step out and stand in the gate and through the power of the Holy Ghost that works in you, deal with those tormentors. They have no power our you. Jesus answered you could have no power at all against Me unless it had been given you from above. THEREFORE, THE ONE WHO DELIVERED ME TO YOU HAS THE GREATER SIN.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, let them understand that they have no power absolutely no power over you unless God permits it. Their pronouncements against you will have no effect because Yahweh has not sanctioned it. Don't allow them to intimidate you, they have their power from an earthly source but the power that dwells in you is from above. FOR GOD HAS NOT GIVEN US A SPIRIT OF FEAR, BUT OF POWER AND OF LOVE AND OF A SOUND MIND.

III. PRECIOUS FRIEND, the Apostle Paul instructs us, therefore, do not be ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me His prisoner, but share with me in the sufferings for the gospel according to the power of God. There is an ORDER FROM ABOVE that you share the Gospel according to God's power. Don't allow earthly fears to hinder you from pursuing a HEAVENLY mandate. YOU HAVE THE POWER OF GOD DEPOSITED IN YOU THROUGH CHRIST JESUS WHICH GIVES YOU THAT ENABLEMENT TO OVERCOME.

IV. BELOVED SISTER, I charge you this day to remember who you are in Christ Jesus who has saved you and called you with a holy calling, not according to your works, but according to His own purpose and grace which was given to you in Christ Jesus before time began. Why then do you stand there trembling? This is a DIVINE WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Fear is a weapon used to intimidate, for you to surrender, but God has disarmed them with His power in you.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - My Saviour Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel

PRAYER: LORD through your power in me I step out against workers of darkness who wants to intimidate me. LORD today through your anointing, I dethrone earthly powers whose source is not from above but from beneath. LORD take control through Christ Jesus’ name and let your Will be established AMEN!

REF: John 19:11

II Timothy 1:7-10

