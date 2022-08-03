WFM, CFF-Ghana, other groups form consortium to call for peaceful elections in Kenya

03.08.2022 LISTEN

Several advocacy groups from various African countries have formed a consortium to push for peaceful general elections in Kenya.

The people of Kenya will go to the polls to elect new leaders this month on August 9.

Unfortunately, the current political climate in Kenya is characterised by public mistrust and collective anxiety surrounding the conduct of the elections and the acceptance of its outcomes following statements made by different political actors.

With fears that the unthinkable may happen, the World Federalist Movement (WFM/IGP), Justice Access Point - Uganda (JAP), Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana), and Amani Communities Africa (ACA) have come together to advocate for peace.

The international consortium is calling on all key stakeholders in Kenya to be mindful of painful election-related experiences of the recent past and urges them to stand for peace.

“Kenyans must be guided by the 2013 solemn Declaration of the African Union Heads of States and Government on achieving a conflict-free Africa to take collective actions in ensuring that Kenya remains peaceful before, during, and after the 2022 elections,” Richard Kasu, the Executive Director of CFF-Ghana has advised.

Among other things, the consortium is urging candidates to unreservedly desist from hate speech and denounce any incitement to violence during the electoral process.

It also wants the members of the general public, performing artists and religious leaders should intensify the messages of peace.