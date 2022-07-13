Free SHS: There should be cost-sharing, gov’t shouldn't be paying everything — Educationist

The Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, Professor Peter Quartey has suggested that government should review its free SHS policy.

According to the professor, the cost of tuition, boarding, and other policy-related costs should be shared by parents and government.

During an interview with an Accra-based online portal, he noted that calls for the policy to be reviewed did not start today.

“From time to time, I have supported the review of the policy and I don’t subscribe to the Government paying for tuition and boarding fees for everybody.

"I think parents should be allowed to pay for boarding, there should be a cost-sharing mechanism for the state and the parents,” he stated.

However, Professor Quartey stated that, while he supports the Akufo-Addo government's universal access to education, the current state of affairs necessitates a review of the free SHS.

“Educating the people is one of the priorities of the Government that I strongly support. I am an advocate for free SHS, but not in its current form because it is not sustainable for the country’s revenue strength, “he said.

He further suggested that if someone can't pay for a boarding school “There are day schools around, many of us attended day School which did not prevent us from achieving our future aim, there are a lot of day Schools around for students who cannot afford the boarding fees, saying where it is practically impossible then the scholarship Secretariat can offer scholarships to selected students who deserved.”