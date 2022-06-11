Commonwealth Awards Dr. Koranteng for commitment against corruption

11.06.2022 LISTEN

Tema, June 11, CDA Consult - The Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies has awarded Dr Roger Oppong Koranteng, who is the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Head of Public Sector Governance for demonstrated commitment to the fight against corruption across the commonwealth.

Dr Koranteng was awarded among other reasons for establishing a vibrant and important network of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies in the Caribbean.

A citation obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) indicated that the award was presented at St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean during the Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies.

Dr. Koranteng in an acknowledgment speech said “it is such a great honour to receive this recognition recognizing the work I have done not only in the Commonwealth Caribbean but the whole of the Commonwealth region”.

Dr Koranteng, therefore, dedicated the award to participants of the conference and stated, “we are all in this fight against corruption together, so, I want to say thank you all, and most importantly to the Secretary-General for guidance and support, and for the steadfast commitment to combatting corruption across the Commonwealth”.

He urged Integrity Commission and Anti-Corruption Bodies in the Commonwealth Caribbean to take advantage of best practices and knowledge shared by international organisations and practitioners, as well as other countries, to design and implement innovative anti-corruption projects and programmes.

A brief profile of Dr Koranteng available to the CDA Consult indicates that over years, he has established and strengthened Governance and Anti-Corruption Institutions around the world.

Since joining Commonwealth, Dr. Koranteng has also delivered papers at many Executive Seminars and Capacity Development Programmes in governance, management, and anti-corruption around the world - Africa, Caribbean, Asia, and Pacific countries.

In 2011, he established a successful and vibrant Association of Anti-Corruption Institutions in Commonwealth Africa to promote inter-agency collaboration and learning through the sharing of experiences and best practices in the fight against corruption and to promote good governance and development.

In 2013, he established the Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Training Centre in Botswana as a partnership between the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Government of Botswana, the Centre builds and strengthens the capacity Anti-Corruption Agencies and the public sector institutions in Commonwealth Africa.

In 2015, he also established the Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies in the Commonwealth Caribbean, which provides a forum for sharing experiences, best practices, and the benchmarking efforts in the fight against corruption and to promote good governance and a lot more