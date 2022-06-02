You have no power to restrict the duration of our demonstration – Arise Ghana to Police

Pressure group, Arise Ghana has expressed displeasure at a letter from the Accra Regional Police Command indicating that it will not provide security for its two-day demonstration in the capital later this month.

The group on June 1, 2022, sent a letter to the Accra Regional Police Command to inform the security agency of plans to stage a 48-hour demonstration starting from June 21.

In a reply to the Arise Ghana letter today, the Police said it cannot provide protection for the two-day picketing.

While raising concerns about the route chosen by the Arise Ghana group, the Police note that if they are addressed, it is ready to provide the needed security for the demonstration.

“The Accra Regional Police Command acknowledges receipt of your letter dated 01/06/2022 on the above subject matter (Notice of an intended demonstration).

“The Command wishes to inform you that it cannot provide you with 48-hour security on the street during your intended demonstration.

“Also the command does not agree with your choice of route for the demonstration as the Ako Adjei interchange to Christ the King Traffic Light is a designated security zone.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to assure that we shall provide you with maximum security during your demonstration,” parts of a latter from the Greater Accra Regional Command reads.

Unhappy with the content of the letter, the Arise Ghana group has sent another letter to the Command, insisting that it has no power to restrict the duration of its planned demonstration.

“In paragraph two of your letter, you indicated that your outfit cannot provide us with 48-hour security during our intended demonstration. We note that you did not provide any lawful or reasonable basis for this decision.

“We wish to draw your attention to the fact that, you have no power or authority whatsoever under Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) and other laws of this country to limit or restrict the duration of demonstrations,” parts of the Arise Ghana letter sent today has said.

Reacting to the Command’s rejection of the route, the Arise Ghana group says it finds the posture whimsical and capricious.

The group while sticking to its arrangements warns that it is ready to take the matter to court to face the Accra Regional Police Command for its unlawful and unreasonable decision on this matter.

Below is a copy of the Arise Ghana letter to the Accra Regional Police Command today: